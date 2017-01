Varsity workers strike after 8 months without pay

A total of 86 lecturers and supporting staff at Makumira University, Mbeya campus, have gone on strike after missing salaries for eight consecutive months. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the striking lecturers said most of them had incurred huge debts over the period their employer had not been paying them....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News