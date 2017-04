Vanessa Mdee - Cash Madame (Official Music Video)

Vanessa Mdee presents her brand new video, 'Cash Madame'. Get it on Mkito: http://bit.ly/CashMadame Available on all other platforms from Wed Dec 7th. Fresh off of the excitement of MTV's announcement that East Africa's leading female artist Vanessa Mdee will be joining the MTV Shuga Season 5 cast. Vanessa shows us why she is going to own 2017. Not skipping a beat and releasing another smash off of her highly anticipated debut album 'Money Mondays' set for a March 2017 release. Vanessa teams up with Nigerian super producer EKelly...

Published By: Bongo - Today

