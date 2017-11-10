US woman facing subversion charges in Zimbabwe free on bail
Martha O'Donovan faces 20 years in prison if convicted of trying to subvert the authority of President Robert Mugabe. At the same time, four others were released on bail for heckling the president's wife Grace....
