US Woman Accused in Zimbabwe of Subversion Freed on Bail

The U.S. woman charged with subversion in Zimbabwe over allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe on Twitter was freed on $1,000 bail Friday. Martha O’Donovan did not speak to reporters as she emerged from a prison in the capital, Harare, and left in a U.S. Embassy vehicle. Her lawyers also did not make any statements. The 25-year-old New Jersey native will return to court on Wednesday. O’Donovan is accused of calling the 93-year-old Mugabe a “sick man” in a tweet including an image of the president with a catheter. She faces...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

