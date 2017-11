US Targets IS in Somalia Airstrike

One terrorist was killed in a targeted airstrike in Somalia conducted by U.S. forces in coordination with Somalia's government, the U.S. military said Monday. The strike against Islamic State fighters was carried out around 3pm local time on Monday in northeastern Somalia, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. "U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect U.S. citizens and to disable terrorist threats. This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps,...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

