US Seeks 'Genuine Transition' in Zimbabwe

The United States is urging Zimbabwean leaders to move the country towards a “genuine transition” and allow political space for the country's opposition and its people to determine their future. During a small roundtable with State Department reporters late Monday, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Donald Yamamoto said the implementation of “real, genuine, economic [and] political reforms" is key to meeting the needs of Zimbabweans. The message came hours before Zimbabwe's parliament speaker announced President Robert Mugabe had resigned Tuesday. Yamamoto said the international...

