US Says Airstrikes Kill 7 Al-Shabab Fighters

The U.S. military says seven al-Shabab militants have been killed in a series of airstrikes in southern Somalia. The military's Africa Command says U.S. forces conducted three precision airstrikes Wednesday and Thursday in Jilib, a town about 200 kilometers south of Mogadishu. It says the strikes were conducted in coordination with Somali forces and killed seven al-Shabab fighters. The statement Thursday said the U.S. would not disclose the units and assets involved in the attacks to ensure operational security. Earlier, the Somali government said President Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo authorized...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

