US Says 100 Al-Shabab Militants Killed in Airstrike

The U.S. military says more than 100 al-Shabab militants were killed Tuesday in an airstrike that targeted a camp in central Somalia. The U.S. Africa Command says the strike occurred about 10:30 am Somalia time and hit an al-Shabab camp about 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Mogadishu. A statement said the attack was done in coordination with the federal government of Somalia. The U.S. has carried out numerous drone and missile strikes against al-Shabab, an al-Qaida-linked group that has tried for a decade to install a strict Islamic state...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

