US Military: Drone Strike Kills More Than 100 Al-Shabab in Somalia

A U.S. military drone strike has killed more than 100 al-Shabab militants in Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said. Military officials told VOA that Tuesday’s strike hit an al-Shabab training camp in the country’s Bay region, about 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Mogadishu. “It’s obvious from what we were seeing that these were militants,” AFRICOM spokesman Lieutenant Commander Anthony Falvo told VOA. The U.S. military said the strike was conducted in coordination with the Somali government to help Somalia address threats within its territory while targeting the al-Qaida...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

