U.S. Lifts Ban on Import of Elephant Trophies from Zambia, Zimbabwe

The Trump administration is preparing to allow hunters to import the remains of elephants they kill in the southern African nations of Zambia and Zimbabwe. The decision reverses a ban imposed in 2014 by the Obama administration. In a statement issued Wednesday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is reversing the Obama-era ban because it believes hunting these species could bring "much-needed revenue back into conservation," and spur local communities toward conservation efforts. The new rules applies to elephants hunted in Zimbabwe on or after...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

