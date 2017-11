US Launches New Airstrikes Against Islamic State in Libya

The U.S. military has launched new airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Libya, officials tell VOA. U.S. Africa Command spokesperson Robyn Mack said the strikes occurred on November 17 and 19 near Fuqaha “in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).” Another military official confirmed that several Islamic State militants were killed. “We are committed to maintaining pressure on the terror network and preventing them from establishing safe haven,” Mack said. In September, 17 militants were killed during six precision strikes nearly 250 kilometers southeast of...

