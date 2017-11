US Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Trial of Alleged Benghazi Attack Organizer

A jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the federal government's case against Ahmed Abu Khatallah, who is accused of conspiring to organize the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans. Khatallah, the first defendant to face criminal charges in connection with the Benghazi attack, is on trial for 18 counts, including murder and providing material support to terrorists. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He was captured in 2014 by U.S. military and...

