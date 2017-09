US Imposes Sanctions on 3 South Sudan Officials

The Trump Administration has imposed sanctions on two senior members of South Sudan's government and the country's former army chief. The measure Wednesday freezes any assets that Information Minister Michael Makuei Leuth, deputy defense chief Malek Reuben and former army chief Paul Malong have under U.S. jurisdiction. The three are also barred from entering the United States. The U.S. also imposed sanctions on three South Sudanese companies by owned or controlled by Reuben. The State Department says it is targeting the men for their roles in threatening the peace, security...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

