US: Drone Strike Kills 3 Al-Shabab Extremists in Somalia

A U.S. military drone strike has killed three members of the al-Shabab extremist group in Somalia, the U.S. Africa Command said Wednesday. The airstrike was carried out Tuesday morning local time in the Bay region, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital, Mogadishu, the U.S. statement said. "We assess no civilians were anywhere near the site," a spokesman for the U.S. Africa Command, Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Falvo, told The Associated Press. He said he did not have the identities of the extremists killed. The al-Shabab members were operating...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

