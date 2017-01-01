US Arrests Chinese National, Ex-Foreign Minister of Senegal in Bribery Scheme

The bribery scheme was hatched in the halls of the United Nations in New York and spanned several continents. Chi Ping Patrick Ho, a Chinese national, and Cheikh Gadio, a one-time foreign minister of Senegal, plotted to bribe high-level African officials to secure business rights for a Shanghai-based energy and financial conglomerate. Their targets: Idriss Deby, the long-time president of oil-rich Chad, and Sam Kutesa, a former Ugandan foreign minister who served as president of the U.N. General Assembly from 2014 to 2015. According to a criminal complaint unsealed by...

