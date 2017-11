Urban Expo: Cities Need Support Now to Handle Future Residents

Many cities are being overwhelmed by growing numbers of people migrating to them, and will become highly vulnerable to floods, storms and other disasters unless authorities receive more support, urban experts said Wednesday. The proportion of the global population living in urban areas has risen from half in 2000 to 55 percent now, and is predicted to reach 70 percent by 2050, according to the U.N. agency for human settlements. “If we don’t start supporting local and national authorities in (the) task of hosting more and more people in their...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

