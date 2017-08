UNICEF Reports Rise in Use of 'Human Bombs' by Boko Haram

The U.N. children’s fund reports an alarming increase in the use of so-called "human bombs" by Boko Haram insurgents in northeast Nigeria. UNICEF reports a four-fold increase over all of last year in the number of children, especially girls, being used as so-called "human bombs" by Boko Haram militants in northeast Nigeria. UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado says 83 children were forced to go on suicide missions. She says 55 of the children were girls under the age of 15, 27 were boys, and one was an infant strapped to a...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

