UN to Vote on South Sudan Arms Embargo
The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Friday on whether to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan. But diplomats say the U.S.-led measure is expected to fail, despite warnings that the new country is on the verge of possible genocide. The United States, backed by Britain and France, has argued that cutting off the arms flow is urgently needed to stave off atrocities in the war-torn country. Russia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Venezuela and, more importantly, the three African council members — Angola, Egypt and Senegal — have...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
