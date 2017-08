UN: Stop Deliberate Targeting of Civilians, Aid Workers Around Globe

On World Humanitarian Day, Saturday, the United Nations called for a stop to the deliberate targeting of civilians and humanitarians who risk their lives to help desperate men, women and children caught in war. To mark this year’s observance, the U.N. is focusing on violence against health care workers and facilities, and its implications for the population. In kicking off the day’s event, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “The health of humanitarian workers who set out to aid, heal and protect these people are themselves deliberately targeted for...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News