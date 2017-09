UN: Poverty, Abuse of Power Push Young Africans Into Violent Extremism

Poverty, deprivation and state abuse of power are driving young Africans to join violent extremist groups, such as Boko Haram, al-Shabab and Islamic State, according to a “first-of-a-kind” study by the U.N. Development Program. The 124-page study, which was conducted over a two-year period, is based on interviews with 495 voluntary recruits to extremist organizations. It explores the reasons why young Africans are attracted to organizations that engage in terrorist activities, and it sheds light on the recruitment process, misperceptions, growing dangers and presents recommendations for resisting extremist...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

