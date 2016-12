UN Names Warsame as Director for Global Emergencies

The United Nations has confirmed that a Somali-born official who has been doing humanitarian work for 25 years will be the UNHCR’s director for global emergencies, staff security, safety and supply services effective next month. Ahmed Warsame has been a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in South Sudan during the last three years. He worked in several hotbed humanitarian zones including Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda and Pakistan. During his time in Kenya, Warsame led UNHCR operations in Dadaab, the largest refugee camp in...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

