UN: Finding Survivors in Sierra Leone Mudslide Unlikely

A United Nations representative in Sierra Leone said Wednesday he is losing hope that rescuers will find survivors after deadly mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital killed more than 300 people. Sunil Saigal, the U.N. Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone, told British broadcaster Sky News he believes rescue operations will soon cease as "the hope of finding further survivors diminishes." "It remains a priority to recover the remains of those who perished in the landslide, but also equally to help survivors and help the community," Saigal said. He said the U.N....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News