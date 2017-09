UN Enacts Sanctions Against Anyone Hindering Mali Peace

The United Nations Security Council established a Mali sanctions regime on Tuesday that allows the body to blacklist anyone who violates or obstructs a 2015 peace deal, hinders the delivery of aid, commits human rights abuses or recruits child soldiers. Anyone added to the blacklist would be subjected to a global travel ban or asset freeze, according to the French-drafted resolution, which was unanimously adopted by the 15-member Security Council. "We do see the sanctions as an additional tool in order to promote the peace agreement," French U.N. Ambassador Francois...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News