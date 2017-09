UN: Destruction, Human Suffering Acute in DRC’s Kasai Region

A recent United Nations mission to the Kasai region in the Democratic Republic of Congo reports more than a year of fighting between the government and local armed groups has caused widespread destruction and enormous human suffering. Improved humanitarian access to conflict-ridden Kasai has made it possible for U.N. refugee staff to go to the territory of Kamonia at the DRC’s border with Angola to assess the situation. This was the first time UNHCR could go to this area since the killing of a tribal chief by government soldiers triggered...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News