UN Chief Wants New Talks in 40-year Western Sahara Impasse

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he wants renewed negotiations to resolve the Western Sahara conflict, which has pitted Morocco against the Polisario Front independence movement for 40 years. In a report to the U.N. Security Council this week, Guterres proposed relaunching the negotiations "with a new dynamic and a new spirit." The goal, he said, should be reaching "a mutually acceptable political solution" that would include "an accord on the nature and form that the exercise of self-determination" would take for the disputed and mineral-rich Western Sahara area. Morocco annexed...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

