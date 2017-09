UN: Burundi Leadership Answerable for Crimes Against Humanity

Burundian officials at the highest level should be held accountable for crimes against humanity and a list of suspects has been drawn up, a U.N. Commission of Inquiry said on Monday. The commission said there are reasonable grounds to believe crimes against humanity had been committed since April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza said he would seek a third term in office. The opposition said he was acting unconstitutionally. A government crackdown on protests followed and the ensuing upheaval triggered a food crisis and the exodus of over 400,000 refugees....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

