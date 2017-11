UN Asks Brazil for Peacekeepers for Central African Republic

The United Nations has asked Brazil to send troops to join its peace mission in the Central African Republic, said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the U.N.'s head of peacekeeping operations, in an interview Monday. The U.N. Security Council approved this month the deployment of an additional 900 peacekeepers to protect civilians in the impoverished landlocked nation, where violence broke out between Muslims and Christians in 2013. Lacroix said violence had increased in the east, largely due to a security vacuum left by the departure of Ugandan troops, who had been part of...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

