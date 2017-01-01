UN: 1 Million South Sudan Refugees Now in Uganda
The number of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Uganda has reached 1 million, the United Nations said Thursday, a grim milestone for what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis. Ugandan officials say they are overwhelmed by the flow of people fleeing South Sudan’s civil war, and the U.N. refugee agency urges the international community to donate more for humanitarian assistance. An average of 1,800 South Sudanese citizens have been arriving daily in Uganda in the past 12 months, the UNHCR said in a statement. Another 1 million...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- South Sudan conflict: Poet Emi Mahmoud on Uganda refugee landmark BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Emi Mahmoud performs a poem to mark one million South Sudanese refugees arriving in Uganda....
- In the last 12 hours
- South Sudan's Parliament Suspends Debate on Budget VOA Africa (Yesterday) - South Sudan's parliament have suspended debate on a $451 million budget as questions linger over...
- In the last 2 days
- South Sudan's Rebels Recapture Pagak, Their Headquarters VOA Africa (2 days ago) - A South Sudan opposition official says rebel forces have reclaimed their stronghold of Pagak, a...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 17..Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - SNURA AANZA KUMPA MBINU KICHUYA
- - Real Madrid waichapa tena Barcelona na kubeba kombe
- - Uamuzi wa Mahakama Kuu kuhusu kesi ya Wabunge 8 waliofutwa CUF
- - CCM masalia watumika Chadema
- - Wanafunzi wa kiume Z’bar hatarini
- - Mugabe kuelekea Afrika Kusini kutatua kesi ya mke wake
- - PICHA: Real Madrid Mabingwa Super Copa 2017 vs FC Barcelona
- - KUONDOKA KWA NEYMAR, PIQUE AOMBA RADHI
- - MATAJIRI SIMBA WAMALIZA ‘BIFU’ LA NIYONZIMA, KICHUYA, OKWI
- - Mamia ya wamaasai wapoteza makao Tanzania
- - Madiwani wa CCM wamkataa Meya wao
- - MAHAKAMA KUU kuhusu wale Wabunge 8 wa CUF
- - BODI YA MIKOPO YAWATAKA WANAFUNZI KUZINGATIA MUDA
- - NGAO YA JAMII.. WATAKAOIUA SIMBA HADHARANI
- - Idi Amin asifiwa na baadhi ya wananchi wa Uganda
- - CHID BENZI ATAKIWA KURIPOTI POLISI KWA MIAKA MIWILI
- - KAMBI YA YANGA PEMBA HATA ‘SISIMIZI’ HAPENYI
- - Mugabe: Waliowaua wazungu hawatashtakiwa
- - Rais Zuma akiri kunusurika kuuawa kwa sumu
- - OMOG AMTAFUTA UBAYA CANNAVARO
- - VIDEO: Kitu Waziri Nchemba ameagiza baada ya ajali ya moto wa Mbeya
- - Ester Bulaya kufungua kesi dhidi ya Wasira? Aomba ushauri Jimboni
- - Pacha walioungana wafariki dunia
- - Zimbabweans livid over first lady Grace Mugabe
- - Mugabe: Waliowaua wazungu hawawezi kushtakiwa
- - Kipa wa Serengeti kumvaa Okwi Taifa
- - Kesi ya wabunge CUF Agosti 25
- - REAL MADRID WATAMALIZA KAZI LEO?
- - Real Madrid yailaza Barcelona na kushinda kombe la Super Cup