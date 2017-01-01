UN: 1 Million South Sudan Refugees Now in Uganda

The number of South Sudanese refugees sheltering in Uganda has reached 1 million, the United Nations said Thursday, a grim milestone for what has become the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis. Ugandan officials say they are overwhelmed by the flow of people fleeing South Sudan’s civil war, and the U.N. refugee agency urges the international community to donate more for humanitarian assistance. An average of 1,800 South Sudanese citizens have been arriving daily in Uganda in the past 12 months, the UNHCR said in a statement. Another 1 million...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

