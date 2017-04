Ugandan Researcher Charged for Insulting President Over Sanitary Pads

An Ugandan judge charged a university researcher Monday with offensive speech and cyber harassment against the country’s president. The root of this controversy is sanitary pads for schoolgirls. According to the charge sheet, Stella Nyanzi used her computer in February to post to her Facebook page an insulting message about President Yoweri Museveni, allegedly calling him a “pair of buttocks,” among other things. This is the third time Nyanzi has been detained in relation to these alleged postings, but it is the first time she has been charged with a crime....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

