Ugandan Inventors Invent Better Way to Diagnose Pneumonia

Three university engineering graduates in Uganda are taking on one of the leading killers of young children in Africa - pneumonia. They say the prototype of their invention, a “smart jacket” they have named Mama’s Hope, can diagnose the illness faster and more accurately than the current medical protocol. Four-month-old Nakato Christine writhes on a hospital bed, breathing fast. On the other end of the bed is her twin sister, in the same condition. Nakato coughs as Senior Nurse Kyebatala Loy adjusts the nasal gastric tube. “They have been put...

