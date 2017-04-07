Ugandan Girls Make Reusable Sanitary Pads to Stay in School

Providing sanitary pads to schoolgirls is a controversial subject in Uganda. During the 2016 election campaign, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pledged to buy sanitary towels for girls in need. The government estimates that 30 percent of Ugandan girls from poor families miss school because of lack of sanitary towels. But in February this year, the first lady, who is also the minister for education, told parliament the government didn't have enough funding for the president's $4.4 million initiative. This angered Makerere University researcher Stella Nyanzi, who created Pads for Girls...

