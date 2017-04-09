Uganda Police Arrest Academic Who Rebuked the First Family
Ugandan police detained an academic who has been critical online of what she calls "despotic family rule" in this East African country. Stella Nyanzi, a research fellow at Uganda's Makerere University, was arrested Friday for violating a law against misusing computers, police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Sunday. Nyanzi would be charged this week with the offenses of cyber harassment and offensive communication, he said. Nyanzi is popular on Facebook for her relentless criticisms of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled since 1986. Museveni's critics increasingly warn that he plans...
