Uganda Charges 8 Journalists With Treason

Ugandan authorities have arrested eight senior staff members of the Red Pepper national newspaper and charged them with treason. Police raided the Kampala offices of the privately owned English-language newspaper late Tuesday and detained the journalists, whom they accused of publishing a false story the previous day. The story, citing unnamed sources, said Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was planning to overthrow Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Besides treason, the journalists were charged with "offensive communication and publication of information prejudicial to national security," police spokesman Emilian Kayima told Reuters. Kayima couldn't...

