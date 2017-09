Uganda’s Anti-pornography Drive Seen by Critics as Diversion

Uganda is launching a drive against online pornography that critics condemn as a diversion from deeper problems of graft, unemployment and crumbling social services facing President Yoweri Museveni. The campaign is the latest salvo in a culture war between conservatives fighting what they see as foreign moral influences promoting criminality and a more liberal, often younger population. "This is an invasion, it’s Western culture," said Simon Lokodo, a 59-year-old Catholic priest who serves as minister of ethics and integrity. "Overconsumption of pornography ... the consequences are very dire," he told...

