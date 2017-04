UAE doctors volunteer at Zanzibar mobile hospital

A group of UAE doctors have volunteered 1,000 hours to serve Tanzanian patients by working in a mobile hospital in Zanzibar. WamA group of UAE doctors have volunteered 1,000 hours to serve Tanzanian patients by working in a mobile hospital in Zanzibar.The doctors volunteering at the Emirati-Tanzanian hospital provide check-ups and other preventive services for patients, reported Wam, the state news agency.Emirati cardiac surgeon Dr Adel Al Shamri, executive director of the Zayed Giving Initiative, said the group is keen to train UAE physicians to volunteer locally and abroad to...

read more...

Published By: ZanziNews - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News