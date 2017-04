Two Suspects Arrested in Congo Murder of UN Workers; One Escapes

Congolese authorities have arrested two people suspected of involvement in the murder of two U.N. workers in central Democratic Republic of Congo, but one of the prisoners has escaped, a senior prosecutor said Friday. The announcement was the first reported sign of progress in an inquiry into the deaths of American Michael Sharp and Swede Zaida Catalan, investigators monitoring U.N. Security Council sanctions against individuals and armed groups in Congo. Their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave on March 27, two weeks after they disappeared in the remote and...

