Tunisia's New Government Gets Party Backing for Reform Push

Tunisia's two main parties on Thursday gave parliamentary backing to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed's new cabinet, handing him the initiative to push sensitive economic reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund. Chahed's cabinet needs strong support to reform public sector wages and overhaul the pension system to improve national finances. Infighting and social protests have kept past governments from pushing through tougher austerity reforms. Chahed on Wednesday named 13 new ministers, including heads of the interior, defense and finance ministries. He appointed Taoufik Rajhi, one of his advisers from the...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

