Trump to visit storm-ravaged Texas, region braces for more rain
Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Texas on Tuesday, aiming to show unity in the face of what he called the "terrible tragedy" wrought by monster storm Harvey's devastating rains....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
