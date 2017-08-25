Trump calls Egypt’s Sisi to affirm support, White House statement

US President Donald Trump has told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that he wants to strengthen ties with Cairo, Sisi’s office said Friday, days after it emerged Washington had cut some aid to Egypt. Egypt had protested on Wednesday a US decision to withhold some military and financial aid over human rights concerns. In a phone call with Sisi, Trump “affirmed the strength of friendship between Egypt and the United States,” the presidency said in a statement....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

