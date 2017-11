Troubles which often face lion’s cubs

LAST week Ngorongoro conservation area made some headlines with news about a beautiful lion’s cub which was rejected by its mother and other relatives from the pride where it was born, this happened after what was considered as a rescue mission by humans appeared to be an act of interference which was dealt with a boycott from lions....

