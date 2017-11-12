Troops Withdraw From Ex-Army Chief's House in S.Sudan

South Sudanese troops have withdrawn from around the residence of powerful former army chief Paul Malong, a week after a tense standoff over his bodyguards sparked fears of clashes in the capital. In a press statement on Sunday entitled "Misunderstanding Resolved," army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said a peaceful resolution had been found to a dispute over the number of bodyguards in Malong's service. Lul Ruai said scores of troops had been deployed around Malong's house as he had failed to comply with an order that he release most of...

VOA Africa - Today

