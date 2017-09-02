Top Union Official Urges Kenyan President to 'Sober up'

The head of Kenya's Central Organization of Trade Unions, the umbrella body for the country's trade unions, has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop drinking alcohol. COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli held a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday in which he urged Kenyatta to "sober up." Kenyatta appeared on state television speaking to supporters Friday night after the Supreme Court canceled his re-election and ordered fresh polls within 60 days. Atwoli said Kenyatta "appeared not to be sober" at the event and warned that Kenyatta may lose...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News