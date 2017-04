Top Al-Shabaab Commander Killed in Somalia

African Union soldiers killed a top al-Shabaab commander in Kuday, Somalia, Saturday, after the terrorist group launched a failed attack on an army installation in the area, military officials said. Al-Shabaab Commander Bashe Nure Hassan was one of two al-Shabaab militant killed in the engagement that followed the foiled attack, Kenya’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement. African Union troops used mortar fire and machine guns to repel the attack, the statement said, noting “scores” of al-Shabaab members were believed injured in the fighting. The AMISOM forces recovered three...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

