Togo Fires Tear Gas to Disperse Ruler’s Opponents

Togo security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of anti-government protesters participating in a late night sit-in at an intersection in central Lome as part of a bid to end the 50-year-old Gnassingbe family dynasty, witnesses said Thursday. The move to disperse the crowds comes after two days of countrywide protests involving tens of thousands of people that have amounted to the biggest challenge to Faure Gnassingbe’s rule since he succeeded his late father 12 years ago. In the past, security forces have violently suppressed protests, killing at least two...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

