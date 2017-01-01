Togo: Demonstrators want President Faure Gnassingbe to step down

Thousands marched through the streets of Lome for the second day running calling for president President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe to step down. Togo's opposition has been calling for constitutional reforms....

