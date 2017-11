To Improve Trust in Its Elections, Somaliland Goes High-tech

Last week, Somalilanders went to the polls in a historic presidential election. Officials employed advanced iris-scanning technology to identify voters and prevent duplicate ballots — the first use of such a biometric system in a national election. For Somaliland, a breakaway region whose independence has not yet been recognized by the U.N., the scanners also made a powerful statement about its legitimacy as a nation-state. Traditional ways to identify voters, including ID cards and indelible ink, aren't perfect. Paper identification can be forged, and ink can be washed off. In...

