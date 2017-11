Timeline of Key Events in Zimbabwe

1889: Britain's Cecil Rhodes is granted mining rights by King Lobengula of the Ndebele people and he establishes the British South Africa Company with a mandate to colonize the area. 1895: The BSAC adopts the name Rhodesia, in honor of Cecil Rhodes. 1898: The region south of the Zambezi River becomes Southern Rhodesia and while the region to the north becomes Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). 1922: The white minority in Southern Rhodesia votes to end BSAC rule and becomes a self-governing British colony. 1953: With opposition growing within the black...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

