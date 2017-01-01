Tillerson, African Foreign Ministers Talk Trade, Good Governance, Security
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday that the Trump administration wanted to refocus the U.S. relationship with Africa squarely on trade and investment, to help unlock the tremendous potential of what is expected to become the world's most populous continent in coming decades. "By 2050, the population of the continent is projected to double to more than 2.5 billion people, with 70 percent of that population being under the age of 30," Tillerson said. "All of these young people will have expectations for entering the workforce." Tillerson noted a...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
