Three Years Later, Nigerian Girls Are Still Missing

Friday marks three years since Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from a school in the northeast Nigerian town of Chibok. Some of the girls have escaped or been freed through negotiations, but most are still missing. President Muhammadu Buhari says talks to free the remaining girls continue, but activists and parents of the Chibok girls say the government has failed them. Chika Oduah reports from Abuja...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

