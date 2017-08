The art of leaving power without losing sleep

Former President Jakaya Kikwete posted photos of himself and his wife, Salma Kikwete, harvesting maize at their farm in Bagamoyo. Here was a man who is on record saying that two five-year terms in power were enough enjoying his retirement. Even his successor in office, President John Magufuli has rejected misleading calls for him to extend his time in office beyond the current constitutional arrangement....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News